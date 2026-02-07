Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNX. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $75,661.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $241,684.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 465 shares in the company, valued at $23,952.15. The trade was a 90.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,770. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Citi reaffirmed its rating (neutral) and set a $64 price target, giving investors an explicit upside reference that can support buying interest. Finviz

Citi reaffirmed its rating (neutral) and set a $64 price target, giving investors an explicit upside reference that can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.48 (from $0.46), a small but constructive near‑term revision that can lift quarter‑specific expectations. MarketBeat Zacks note

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.48 (from $0.46), a small but constructive near‑term revision that can lift quarter‑specific expectations. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus coverage referenced by AmericanBankingNews shows a “Moderate Buy” takeaway, which may attract momentum buyers and support sentiment. AmericanBankingNews

Brokerage consensus coverage referenced by AmericanBankingNews shows a “Moderate Buy” takeaway, which may attract momentum buyers and support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece argues the recent soft quarter may be less damaging than headlines suggest, a narrative that can limit downside after the January earnings miss. Yahoo Finance

A Yahoo Finance piece argues the recent soft quarter may be less damaging than headlines suggest, a narrative that can limit downside after the January earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (around ~89%), and recent small position changes by some funds are unlikely to move shares materially in isolation but reflect ongoing institutional interest. MarketBeat

Institutional ownership remains high (around ~89%), and recent small position changes by some funds are unlikely to move shares materially in isolation but reflect ongoing institutional interest. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued a series of downward revisions to multiple quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $1.89, FY2027 to $3.04), flagging weaker near‑term profit outlook and raising execution risk. MarketBeat Zacks notes

Zacks issued a series of downward revisions to multiple quarters and trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $1.89, FY2027 to $3.04), flagging weaker near‑term profit outlook and raising execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares (reducing his position ~40%) and EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares; material insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if driven by personal liquidity or tax planning. SEC filing (Fitzsimmons) SEC filing (Liu)

Insider selling: COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares (reducing his position ~40%) and EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares; material insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if driven by personal liquidity or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: January quarter missed consensus (EPS and revenue) and revenue was slightly down year‑over‑year — the earnings miss remains a baseline risk until upcoming quarterly cadence confirms improvement. MarketBeat earnings summary

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

