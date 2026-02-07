KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $103.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,424.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.5% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 37,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

