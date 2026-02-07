KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.
KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 4.1%
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.
KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.
Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,424.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.5% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 37,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting KKR & Co. Inc.
Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KKR agreed to acquire Arctos Partners in a transaction initially valued at $1.4 billion, creating a new sports investing and GP Solutions platform that expands recurring-fee opportunities and strategic reach into sports franchise stakes. KKR to Acquire Arctos, Establishing a New Platform for Sports, GP Solutions and Secondaries in a Strategic Transaction Initially Valued at 1.4 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary highlighted KKR’s resilient fee-based revenue and asset growth (AUM up materially Y/Y), prompting bullish coverage and an upgrade thesis that frames current weakness as a buying opportunity. KKR: Private Credit Fears Create Significant Opportunity (Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: KKR formed an A$600 million energy-transition strategic partnership with HMC, bolstering its infrastructure/energy transition pipeline and long-term fee and carry prospects. KKR Forms A$600m Energy Transition Strategic Partnership with HMC
- Positive Sentiment: KKR continues to expand data‑center and infrastructure exposure (including transactions tied to STT GDC / Asia data‑center capacity), supporting secular growth themes and larger, fee‑generating pools. KKR and Singtel fully acquire data center firm STT GDC
- Positive Sentiment: KKR declared a quarterly dividend (record Feb 17; payable March 3), a modest yield but supportive of income-oriented sentiment and signaling confidence in cash generation.
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue surged year-over-year (large increase in reported revenue/AUM), but adjusted EPS missed estimates by a small amount ($1.12 vs. $1.14 consensus). Investors are parsing strong top-line/asset trends versus margin/expense drivers. KKR & Co. Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: KKR disclosed a clawback hit related to an Asia private‑equity fund that weighed on 4Q profit, raising questions about near‑term earnings volatility from realized/unrealized adjustments. KKR’s 4Q profit hit by clawback at Asia private equity fund
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets this morning (Barclays lowered its target to $136; Oppenheimer trimmed to $187), which can pressure sentiment despite both firms maintaining constructive ratings. Analyst price target coverage
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.
KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.
