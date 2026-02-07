KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.4%

KEY stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $710,789.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,551.06. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,354,417.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 261,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,493.25. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.