KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Evercore ISI

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,354,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 261,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,493.25. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $710,789.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,551.06. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,811,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,370,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,768,000 after buying an additional 17,245,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,676,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,084,000 after buying an additional 359,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,112,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,783,000 after buying an additional 488,730 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 169.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,788,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.