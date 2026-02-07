KeyCorp Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $6,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $6,630.00 to $6,500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $6,806.00 to $6,608.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,180.00.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,457.17 on Wednesday. Booking has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,202.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,282.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Booking by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks argues BKNG is technically oversold after an ~18.4% pullback over four weeks and highlights upward revisions to earnings estimates, framing a potential near‑term reversal and buy‑the‑dip opportunity. Zacks Buy-the-Dip

Zacks argues BKNG is technically oversold after an ~18.4% pullback over four weeks and highlights upward revisions to earnings estimates, framing a potential near‑term reversal and buy‑the‑dip opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports investor conviction that upside exists versus recent weakness. Consensus Moderate Buy

Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which supports investor conviction that upside exists versus recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Independent writeups laying out a bull case for BKNG (coverage on Yahoo/others) add to the narrative that the pullback may be a buying opportunity for longer‑term investors. Yahoo Bull Case

Independent writeups laying out a bull case for BKNG (coverage on Yahoo/others) add to the narrative that the pullback may be a buying opportunity for longer‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush cut its price target from $6,000 to $5,500 but retained an “outperform” rating — still implies material upside from current levels, though the cut signals more conservative near‑term expectations. Wedbush PT Cut

Wedbush cut its price target from $6,000 to $5,500 but retained an “outperform” rating — still implies material upside from current levels, though the cut signals more conservative near‑term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A short‑interest update appears inconsistent/erroneous (reports of a “significant increase” but showing zero shares/NaN). Given the data issues, it’s unlikely to be an immediate trading driver until clarified.

A short‑interest update appears inconsistent/erroneous (reports of a “significant increase” but showing zero shares/NaN). Given the data issues, it’s unlikely to be an immediate trading driver until clarified. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that BKNG underperformed peers on Thursday, which underscores sector/stock‑specific weakness that can pressure the share price if it continues. MarketWatch Underperformance

MarketWatch flagged that BKNG underperformed peers on Thursday, which underscores sector/stock‑specific weakness that can pressure the share price if it continues. Negative Sentiment: Citizens issued a downgrade on BKNG, adding downside sentiment from at least one retail/institutional watcher and increasing short‑term selling pressure risk. Citizens Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

