JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $75.80, with a volume of 1092888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 546,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

