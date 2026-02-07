Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 21,564 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTES stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $102.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years. VTES was launched on Feb 22, 2023 and is managed by Vanguard.

