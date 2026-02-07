Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 798,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 814,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

