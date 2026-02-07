Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

