Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 184.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,342,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after acquiring an additional 870,883 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,166,000 after buying an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 83,429 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,914,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $82.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.3357 per share. This represents a yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.