Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 13,503 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

IYE stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

