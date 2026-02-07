Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 21,136 Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,768,000 after purchasing an additional 140,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,928,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 70,490 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 38,714 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VPLS opened at $78.34 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $79.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

