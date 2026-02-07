J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 18,751 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

RPG opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

