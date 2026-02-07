ITT Inc. (ITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 6th

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.386 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 10.0% increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of ITT opened at $207.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average of $176.92. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. ITT has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $207.86.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ITT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

