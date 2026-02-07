iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Trading Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.52 and last traded at $88.52. 6,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 12,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.58.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDGT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 7,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting. IDGT was launched on Jul 10, 2001 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

