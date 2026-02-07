iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $118,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $50.67.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

