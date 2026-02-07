iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,799 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.77% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,098 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 402,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 355,630 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 237,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.