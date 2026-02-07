iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stake Lessened by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235,107 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 29.3% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $182,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9%

IVV stock opened at $693.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

