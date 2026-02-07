iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is MMA Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 110,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,155,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $693.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $762.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $690.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

