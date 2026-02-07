iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.