iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

