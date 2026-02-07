Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $32,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Trading Up 2.9%

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.