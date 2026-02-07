IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 49,397 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,397 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 361,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 197,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 3.0%

HASI stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of ($37.39) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 79.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.