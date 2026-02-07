IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Holdings in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lineage were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,642,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lineage by 5.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,495,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lineage by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 145,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 15.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 622,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 81,159 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lineage from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lineage in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on Lineage from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.06.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.83 per share, with a total value of $2,503,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 109,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,468.78. This trade represents a 209.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,400. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,021,340 over the last three months. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lineage Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -267.09%.

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

Featured Articles

