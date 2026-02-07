IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 8,367 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CECO. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $73.37.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

