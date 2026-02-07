IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,254 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,127,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,378,000 after acquiring an additional 317,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,558,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,184,000 after acquiring an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,319,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $9,402,458.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,047,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,534,386.26. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $567,122.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,528.48. This represents a 43.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,627 shares of company stock valued at $45,592,052. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.5%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $101.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.63. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.