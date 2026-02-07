IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

NYSE IONQ opened at $35.02 on Friday. IonQ has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.IonQ’s revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,124.60. This represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IonQ by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 106.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

