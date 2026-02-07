InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47, FiscalAI reports. InterDigital had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.390-2.680 EPS.

Reported record 2025 results with full‑year revenue of $834M , ARR up 24% to $582M , record Adjusted EBITDA of $589M and non‑GAAP EPS of $15.31 , and issued 2026 guidance for another strong year (revenue $675M–$775M).

Strong licensing momentum across smartphones and CE/IoT — new smartphone deals (Vivo, Honor), Samsung extended to 2030, Xiaomi renewed, now licensing 8 of the top 10 vendors (~85% market), plus CE deals with HP and LG and over 50 CE licenses (> $4.6B total contract value since 2021).

Multi‑jurisdiction enforcement campaign against streaming services (Disney+ injunctions in Brazil and Germany) and newly launched actions vs Amazon; litigation costs were elevated (~$19M in Q4) and management expects higher litigation expense and outcome uncertainty in 2026.

Bolstered R&D and AI capabilities with the acquisition of Deep Render , leadership roles in 6G/AI standards work, and portfolio growth to over 38,000 patents/applications, reinforcing long‑term licensing strength.

Bolstered R&D and AI capabilities with the acquisition of , leadership roles in 6G/AI standards work, and portfolio growth to over patents/applications, reinforcing long‑term licensing strength. ARR dipped entering 2026 after roughly $90–$92M of expirations; management has renewed about two‑thirds and expects further renewals/new agreements to restore ARR, but Q1 guidance excludes potential new deals or arbitration outcomes.

InterDigital stock opened at $371.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.58. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $180.60 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

In other InterDigital news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total value of $1,951,959.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,151,086.74. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,765. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,307 shares of company stock worth $11,905,598. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

