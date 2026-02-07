Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.93. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $77.10 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

