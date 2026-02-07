Insider Selling: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Sells 12,616 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) insider Gabriel Brooks sold 12,616 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $81,247.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,552.48. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gabriel Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Gabriel Brooks sold 28,335 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $182,477.40.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,395. The company has a market cap of $507.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.67. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 205.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

Further Reading

