Insider Selling: SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Director Sells $21,640.55 in Stock

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hardgrove sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $21,640.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,726.70. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.22. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

SBFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SB Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 82.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 496.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 81,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBFG) is the bank holding company for Star Financial Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a broad portfolio of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, and cash management services.

In its commercial banking division, SB Financial Group provides working capital loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate lending and treasury management solutions designed for small- and mid-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.