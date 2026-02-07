Insider Selling: Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) COO Sells $45,283.84 in Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) COO Kristopher Westbrooks sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $45,283.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,537.28. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Metallus Stock Up 2.7%

MTUS opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million. Metallus had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MTUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Metallus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metallus by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Metallus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Metallus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 205,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metallus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

