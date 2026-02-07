Insider Selling: Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Director Sells $126,842.78 in Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Malenka sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $126,842.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 358,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,376.68. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Maplight Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MPLT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00.
Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($35.32).
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplight Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
About Maplight Therapeutics
We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.
