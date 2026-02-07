Insider Selling: Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Director Sells $126,842.78 in Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Malenka sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $126,842.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 358,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,376.68. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maplight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPLT opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00.

Get Maplight Therapeutics alerts:

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPLT shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Maplight Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplight Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

About Maplight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.