Insider Buying: General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Insider Acquires $27,375.00 in Stock

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) insider Anang Majmudar bought 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. This trade represents a 11.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GAM opened at $61.51 on Friday. General American Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 98,734.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 735,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 734,581 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

