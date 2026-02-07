Insider Buying: Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Insider Buys A$192,000.00 in Stock

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML – Get Free Report) insider Richard Monti purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of A$192,000.00.
Boab Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Boab Metals Company Profile
