Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October $KOCT Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 3,983.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,057 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KOCT opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

