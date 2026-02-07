IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.85% of Bitwise Ethereum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHW opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $34.84.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

