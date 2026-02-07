IMC Chicago LLC Sells 34,266 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

IMC Chicago LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,266 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 189.8% during the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,142,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $225.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average is $211.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

