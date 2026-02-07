IMC Chicago LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Semler Scientific Inc. $SMLR

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 75.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Semler Scientific by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Semler Scientific by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Semler Scientific by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMLR stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $310.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Semler Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 130.80%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Semler Scientific, Inc, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-invasive monitoring solutions for intracranial pressure. The company’s core focus is on improving patient care in neurocritical and acute care settings by providing clinicians with advanced diagnostic tools that reduce the risks associated with invasive procedures.

The company’s flagship product, the NICO Monitor, employs proprietary acoustic monitoring technology to continuously estimate intracranial pressure and compliance at the bedside.

