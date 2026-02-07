Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 24,744 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,744 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,928,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. BAM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,225,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE now owns 381,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

