Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $11.91 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

