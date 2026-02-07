Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ conference call:

HII reported full-year 2025 revenue of $12.5 billion (up 8.2%), diluted EPS of $15.39 , and $800 million of free cash flow while all three divisions hit record revenues and the company booked $16.9 billion of awards.

HII reported full-year 2025 revenue of (up 8.2%), diluted EPS of , and of free cash flow while all three divisions hit record revenues and the company booked of awards. Shipbuilding throughput improved ~14% in 2025 and management targets another ~15% increase in 2026, supported by hiring more than 6,600 shipbuilders, expanded outsourcing (doubled in 2025, targeting +30% in 2026), and schedule moves like accelerating LPD‑30 into 2026.

Shipbuilding throughput improved ~14% in 2025 and management targets another ~15% increase in 2026, supported by hiring more than shipbuilders, expanded outsourcing (doubled in 2025, targeting +30% in 2026), and schedule moves like accelerating into 2026. Management raised medium‑term shipbuilding revenue growth to ~ 6% , guides 2026 shipbuilding revenue of $9.7–$9.9 billion with margins of 5.5%–6.5% , and plans elevated capex of roughly $500–$600 million to drive higher yard throughput while targeting $500–$600 million of free cash flow in 2026.

Management raised medium‑term shipbuilding revenue growth to ~ , guides 2026 shipbuilding revenue of with margins of , and plans elevated capex of roughly to drive higher yard throughput while targeting of free cash flow in 2026. Near‑term margin and execution risks remain at Newport News—Net cumulative adjustments were negative ( ‑$64M at Newport News), CVN program EACs pressured margins, and the 2026 outlook assumes timely agreement on next Virginia‑ and Columbia‑class contracts in H1, making outcomes somewhat binary if awards are delayed.

Near‑term margin and execution risks remain at Newport News—Net cumulative adjustments were negative ( at Newport News), CVN program EACs pressured margins, and the 2026 outlook assumes timely agreement on next Virginia‑ and Columbia‑class contracts in H1, making outcomes somewhat binary if awards are delayed. Mission Technologies reached record revenues above $3 billion, with product milestones in unmanned/autonomy (Romulus USV, Odyssey autonomy, REMUS UUV) and an EBITDA margin near 8.6%, suggesting this segment is a growing source of potential upside.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $398.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.97 and a 200-day moving average of $313.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $159.41 and a fifty-two week high of $436.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: HII reported $4.04 EPS vs. $3.72 consensus and revenue of $3.48B (up ~15.7% y/y), driven by broad segment strength — a core reason for bullish investor reaction. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Q4 beat: HII reported $4.04 EPS vs. $3.72 consensus and revenue of $3.48B (up ~15.7% y/y), driven by broad segment strength — a core reason for bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Program milestone — successful sea trials of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reduce technical/program risk on a high-value program and support backlog visibility and future revenue recognition. Naval News: Sea Trials

Program milestone — successful sea trials of the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reduce technical/program risk on a high-value program and support backlog visibility and future revenue recognition. Positive Sentiment: Medium-term outlook tightened up — HII raised its medium-term shipbuilding growth target to ~6%, signaling management confidence in sustained demand for naval shipbuilding. This supports longer-term revenue and margin expectations. MSN: Growth Target

Medium-term outlook tightened up — HII raised its medium-term shipbuilding growth target to ~6%, signaling management confidence in sustained demand for naval shipbuilding. This supports longer-term revenue and margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/style support — coverage pieces highlighting HII as a long-term growth stock (Zacks style/coverage) can draw additional investor interest and buy-side flows. Zacks: Growth Thesis

Analyst/style support — coverage pieces highlighting HII as a long-term growth stock (Zacks style/coverage) can draw additional investor interest and buy-side flows. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus ($12.7B–$13.1B); guidance keeps expectations anchored but doesn’t materially change the story unless management updates margins or cash-flow outlook. GlobeNewswire: Guidance

FY‑2026 revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus ($12.7B–$13.1B); guidance keeps expectations anchored but doesn’t materially change the story unless management updates margins or cash-flow outlook. Negative Sentiment: Near-term cash-flow warning — management said it expects negative free cash flow in the current quarter, which sparked an earlier intraday pullback and remains a risk for valuation and near-term returns. Reuters: Negative FCF

Near-term cash-flow warning — management said it expects negative free cash flow in the current quarter, which sparked an earlier intraday pullback and remains a risk for valuation and near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: Investors flagged cash-flow and working-capital dynamics on the earnings call and in coverage pieces, which could cap multiple expansion until cash conversion improves. Seeking Alpha: Cash Flow Concern

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total transaction of $247,251.79. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,948.97. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 91.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $376.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.63.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

