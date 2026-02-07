Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,567 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Howard Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

GOOG opened at $323.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.83. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

