Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Shares Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report) fell 18.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.8771 and last traded at $0.8771. 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0731.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, commonly known as Heidelberg, is a German engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of printing and finishing equipment. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, the company has established itself as a global leader in offset printing presses, digital printing systems and postpress solutions. Over its long history, Heidelberg has been at the forefront of printing innovation, developing technologies that cater to commercial, packaging and label printing markets.

The company’s core product portfolio includes a range of sheetfed and web offset presses, digital color and monochrome printers, as well as automated postpress equipment such as folding machines, automated die cutters, perfect binders and coating units.

