Head to Head Survey: Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR) and SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Volatility & Risk

Triller Group has a beta of -1.72, meaning that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureAlert has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triller Group and SecureAlert”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $56.68 million 0.53 -$49.21 million ($0.83) -0.23 SecureAlert $35.22 million 0.09 -$1.88 million ($0.16) -1.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SecureAlert has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Triller Group. SecureAlert is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triller Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SecureAlert shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and SecureAlert’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group N/A N/A N/A SecureAlert -5.35% -5.94% 1.77%

Summary

SecureAlert beats Triller Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

Triller Group Inc is a us-based company that operates its businesses through Triller Corp which operates as a technology platform and AGBA Group Holding Limited operates as an insurance and wealth distribution platform

About SecureAlert

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

