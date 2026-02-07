Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Releases Earnings Results

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

GWAV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,164. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.05. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWAV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) is a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity management solutions. The company’s cloud-native platform enables enterprises and service providers to orchestrate, monitor and secure cellular data connections across a variety of devices and network operators, offering features such as remote provisioning, subscription management and real-time analytics.

Its core offerings include eSIM management, multi-operator roaming orchestration and automated compliance tools designed to simplify the deployment and lifecycle management of large-scale IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity projects.

