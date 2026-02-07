Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

