GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (TQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1427 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Up 2.1%
NASDAQ:TQQY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $25.37.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile
