GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:XBTY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XBTY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 45,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,998. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is domiciled in the United States.​

