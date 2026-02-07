GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:XBTY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XBTY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 45,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,998. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
