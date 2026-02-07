GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.18), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from GrafTech International’s conference call:

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Management said the industry faces structural overcapacity and aggressive, often low-priced exports from China and India , which have driven realized prices down and damaged pricing discipline across markets.

Management said the industry faces structural , which have driven realized prices down and damaged pricing discipline across markets. GrafTech materially shifted mix toward the U.S., with U.S. sales volume up 48% for the year and 83% in Q4 , making the U.S. 31% of full‑year shipments and helping partially offset weaker pricing elsewhere.

GrafTech materially shifted mix toward the U.S., with U.S. sales volume up , making the U.S. 31% of full‑year shipments and helping partially offset weaker pricing elsewhere. The company delivered substantial cost improvements, with cash cost per metric ton down 11% in 2025 and 31% since 2023 , targeting ~$3,600–$3,700/ton and expecting low single‑digit YoY cost declines in 2026.

The company delivered substantial cost improvements, with cash cost per metric ton down , targeting ~$3,600–$3,700/ton and expecting low single‑digit YoY cost declines in 2026. Financially, Q4 produced a $65 million net loss (‑$2.50/sh) and adjusted EBITDA of negative $22 million; average selling price was about $4,000/ton (‑9% YoY), reflecting ongoing margin pressure.

Financially, Q4 produced a and adjusted EBITDA of negative $22 million; average selling price was about $4,000/ton (‑9% YoY), reflecting ongoing margin pressure. GrafTech finished 2025 with $340 million liquidity (including $138M cash), expects 2026 sales volume to grow 5–10% with ~65% of volume committed and ~$35M CapEx, while evaluating footprint optimization, trade/policy actions and partnerships.

GrafTech International Price Performance

EAF stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Report on GrafTech International

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) is a leading global manufacturer of graphite electrodes and other specialty graphite products used primarily in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steel production. The company’s core offerings include ultrahigh-power, high-power and regular power electrodes, along with related accessories such as graphite shapes and heterogeneous carbon materials. These products play a critical role in steelmaking by conducting the high electrical currents required to melt scrap steel efficiently and with reduced environmental impact compared to traditional blast furnace methods.

With a manufacturing footprint spanning North America, Europe and Asia, GrafTech serves steel producers and foundries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.